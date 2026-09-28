Sir Ranulph Fiennes receiving 'appropriate care,' police confirm - as force insist there are 'no immediate safeguarding concerns'
Police have batted away mounting alarm about the welfare of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, insisting the explorer is receiving "appropriate" care and that there are "no safeguarding concerns".
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Police have batted away mounting alarm about the welfare of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, insisting the explorer is receiving "appropriate" care and that there are "no safeguarding concerns".
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The 82-year-old explorer has not been seen in public for two years and was placed in several care homes under a false name by his wife, Louise Millington-Cotes.Police have batted away mounting alarm about the welfare of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, insisting the explorer is receiving "appropriate" care and that there are "no safeguarding concerns".
At the start of this year, he spent seven weeks in a care home in Wales before being moved to a facility in Cheshire, but his current whereabouts are unknown to several friends and family members.
The alarm was sounded after the owner of the Wales care home raised concerns relating to his care, including his medication arrangements and the validity of a “do not resuscitate” document.
The care watchdog subsequently concluded that Sir Ranulph's treatment amounted to a deprivation of his liberty.
Read more: King Charles was 'blocked from contacting Ranulph Fiennes' by his wife - as family try and locate explorer
Read more: Ranulph Fiennes’ stepson fundraising to end wife's power over his care - and claims explorer's family was ‘ignored’ by police
Det Ch Supt of Cheshire Police, Claire Jesson, confirmed to LBC: “Police and partner agencies are aware of the concerns raised and are satisfied that Sir Ranulph Fiennes is living in an appropriate setting with suitable care and professional oversight.
"No immediate safeguarding concerns have been identified at this time.
“Any new information received will be assessed and considered through the appropriate multi-agency arrangements.
“As this is a matter involving an individual's care and welfare, it would not be appropriate to comment further on personal circumstances. We would ask that privacy is respected and unnecessary speculation is avoided.”
This comes amid reports that the care watchdog dismissed the explorer's family and friends on nine occasions when they begged for an investigation to be launched into his whereabouts.
The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) said it could not probe his care arrangements, despite being the body responsible for policing legal guardians.
The family were instead advised to contact the Court of Protection or the police, the Telegraph reports.
Twelve reports have reportedly been made to the Met Police, Cheshire Constabulary and West Mercia Police over the last two years to investigate his care.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson has declined to comment. The Met Police have been contacted for comment.
A raft of celebrities have joined the chorus of voices expressing alarm about Sir Ranulph's condition, including Ben Fogle, Bear Grylls and Joanna Lumley.
Even an attempt by King Charles to make contact with the missing explorer was foiled, according to The Telegraph.
The Palace was allegedly told by Sir Ranulph's wife, Louise Millington-Cotes, to "back off" and threatened with legal action when they contacted her by phone.
A care inspectorate found at the start of this year that Sir Ranulph was being unlawfully deprived of his liberty after his wife acted without ensuring the relevant legal protocols were in place.
Mrs Millington-Cotes, who was granted a lasting power of attorney in 2024, was required to ensure a deprivation of liberty safeguards (DoLS) order was in place, a legal safeguard that protects vulnerable people unable to consent to restrictive care.
Care assessments must be made by two professionals not involved in their care, and the person in care must have a nominated representative, such as a relative or friend.
Sir Ranulph's stepson, Alexander Millington-Cotes, 31, is seeking to raise £55,000 towards legal fees required to "locate and safeguard" his beloved stepfather.
Mr Millington-Cotes has reportedly been contacting police in the locations where he thinks the explorer could be to take up the case, including Cheshire Constabulary and West Mercia Police. He claimed none of the forces has yet agreed to take up the case.