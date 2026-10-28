Visits by friends and loved ones to see adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes remain “really selective and quite tightly controlled”, his stepson has said.

But his stepson, Alex Millington-Cotes, claimed he remains blocked from contact and insists his stepfather should have “access to anyone who he wishes to see”.

Those who have seen him said he is being well cared for and has a carer who keeps him company, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

The explorer has reportedly been moved to a specialist dementia unit and some friends and family are now being allowed to visit him.

Read More: Family and friends of Sir Ranulph Fiennes say they don't know where he is - but police say he's getting 'appropriate care'

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Last month, it was reported that the King was blocked as he tried to check on the wellbeing of his long-time friend, with Sir Ranulph’s wife, Louise Millington-Cotes, said to have rejected Charles’ attempts to reach out.

Other famous friends of Sir Ranulph, including Bear Grylls, Ben Fogle, Joanna Lumley, John Simpson and Monty Don, have spoken out recently amid concerns about his declining health and isolation, with continued calls for an investigation into his wellbeing by both the police and the Office of the Public Guardian.

Mr Millington-Cotes – who said he has not seen his stepfather in about two years – described it as “a slight bit of comfort” to know some visitors are now being allowed, but voiced his continued concerned for Sir Ranulph’s wellbeing.

On visits, he said: “I think it’s really, really selective and quite tightly controlled unfortunately, which is a shame.

“It’s the lack of visibility that concerns me, and I suppose, obviously, there’s not really much transparency there still for anyone.”

He said: “It’s really not just about me, and it’s not even necessarily about other people. It’s about Ran’s access to anyone who he wishes to see.

“So far, it seems to be particular selected individuals for one reason or another, and it’s just not right. It’s not coming from his decision.”

He added: “I just worry very much about him. I don’t know whether the room he’s in is really comfortable, (if) he’s got all sorts of mementos to allow him to think about his past times and all the good times he’s had – I just don’t know.”

Mr Millington-Cotes is continuing to fundraise for potential legal action challenging whether his mother is exercising her power of attorney over Sir Ranulph appropriately.

His GoFundMe has so far raised more than £30,000 to “Locate and Safeguard Sir Ranulph Fiennes”.

He said: “There’s not enough rules in that power of attorney framework, and something does need to be done about that. And certainly, not having one person with all that control.”

He added: “At the end of the day, I think it (the visiting decision) is coming from her. So it’s not coming from his wishes, and I don’t see how she can decide who can or can’t see him.”

Mr Millington-Cotes said he is not aware where Sir Ranulph is currently being cared for.

Previously, Cheshire Police said the force “and partner agencies are aware of the concerns raised and are satisfied that Sir Ranulph Fiennes is living in an appropriate setting with suitable care and professional oversight” adding that, “No immediate safeguarding concerns have been identified at this time”.

The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG), which protects those who lack mental capacity through its statutory responsibilities for powers of attorney, deputyship and guardianship supervision, said: “We have a strict duty of confidentiality to all individuals who have made a lasting power of attorney and it would be inappropriate to comment on a specific case.

“We take all safeguarding concerns seriously and investigate thoroughly where there is the evidence and legal basis to do so.”