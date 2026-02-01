Sir Richard Branson told Jeffrey Epstein to “bring your harem” and offered public relations advice in response to an email from the disgraced paedophile financier, documents show.

The Virgin Group founder’s name is mentioned hundreds of times in more than three million documents relating to Epstein published by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

In emails sent after a business meeting on Necker Island in 2013, Epstein wrote to Sir Richard “nice seeing you , thanks for your hospitality”, adding: “I appreciate your public relations thoughts.”

Replying to the email on September 11 2013, Sir Richard replied: “Dear Jeffrey, It was really nice seeing you yesterday. The boys in Watersports can’t stop speaking about it! Any time you’re in the area would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!”

Sir Richard added: “I think if Bill Gates was willing to say that you’ve been a brilliant advisor to him, that you slipped up many years ago by sleeping with a 17 1/2 year old woman and were punished for it, that you’ve more than learnt your lesson and have done nothing that’s against the law since and, yes, as a single man you seem to have a penchant for women. But there’s nothing wrong with that. Anyway something along those lines.”

