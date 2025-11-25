Sir Richard Branson with his wife Joan, who has died at the age of 80. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Richard Branson has announced the death of his wife of almost 50 years, paying tribute to his ‘best friend’.

Announcing the death of Lady Joan, 80, Sir Richard, 75, posted online: “Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. “She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. “She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x” The couple had been looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary in just a few months on February 7.

Lady Joan was thought to be in good health when she celebrated her 80th birthday this summer, with Sir Richard paying tribute to her on his social media. He wrote in July: “Thank you for being by my side through it all – the highs, the lows, and all those quiet, content and peaceful moments in between. These are the moments I cherish most with you, I love you more and more each year.” They met in 1976 at The Manor, a recording studio for Virgin Records. Describing their relationship in a blog post 10 years ago, Sir Richard wrote: “I fell in love with her from the first moment I saw her, while she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in Westbourne Grove, in London.

Sir Richard married his wife Joan in 1989 on Necker Island. Picture: Social Media