'Heartbroken' Sir Richard Branson pays tribute to his 'best friend' after death of his wife of nearly 50 years
Sir Richard Branson has announced the death of his wife of almost 50 years, paying tribute to his ‘best friend’.
Announcing the death of Lady Joan, 80, Sir Richard, 75, posted online: “Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away.
“She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for.
“She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x”
The couple had been looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary in just a few months on February 7.
Lady Joan was thought to be in good health when she celebrated her 80th birthday this summer, with Sir Richard paying tribute to her on his social media.
He wrote in July: “Thank you for being by my side through it all – the highs, the lows, and all those quiet, content and peaceful moments in between. These are the moments I cherish most with you, I love you more and more each year.”
They met in 1976 at The Manor, a recording studio for Virgin Records. Describing their relationship in a blog post 10 years ago, Sir Richard wrote: “I fell in love with her from the first moment I saw her, while she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in Westbourne Grove, in London.
“A blonde-haired, down to earth, Scottish beauty who didn't suffer fools, Joan was unlike any other women I had ever met.
“To win her heart, I had to persistently hang around the shop and buy countless objects before we started courting….”
The couple married in 1989 on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands when their two children, Holly and Sam, were eight and four.
The couple have three grandchildren – Artie, Etta and Eva-Deia.
In 2016 the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, and the Virgin boss penned a love letter to Joan as a tribute.
The letter included: “I experienced love at first sight upon meeting a blonde-haired, down to earth, Scottish beauty named Joan, who just happened to be making a cup of tea.
“I generally make up my mind about someone within 30 seconds of meeting them, and Joan won my heart instantly. She was unlike any other women I had ever met.
“She was beautiful. She was bright. She was witty. She was down to earth. She was fun. And she had eyes made of magic.”