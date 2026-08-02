Handbags and gladrags: Sir Rod Stewart appeals for help after getting trapped in Prada elevator
The popstar, who was with his children, pleaded: "Can someone help get us out of the elevator?"
Sir Rod Stewart certainly wasn't sailing on Saturday after the Maggie May hitmaker found himself trapped in a lift at luxury retailer Prada, as he indulged in a spot of retail therapy.
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The 81-year-old rocker was visiting the designer store alongside his son Alastair, 20, and Alastair’s girlfriend Mell Ratto, when the trio found themselves trapped in the store's lift.
With no sign of assistance in sight, Alastair was forced to take to instagram to get in touch with Prada, issuing the plea: "Can someone help get us out of the elevator?"
Despite his predicament, the rocker was sure that everything was “gonna be alright”.
A short pause turned into a lengthy wait for help to arrive, with the musician pictured settling down for the long haul on the lift's floor.
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It's thought the platinum-selling hitmaker was eventually rescued from the lift by engineers, with the incident marking the latest in a string of mishaps for the singer.
Rod Stewart's lift dilemma comes just a week after the hitmaker cancelled a concert in California, citing health concerns.
The hitmaker was also forced to use an oxygen tank during a concert in West Valley City, Utah, in June after coming close to collapsing on stage.
In May, the musician was seen to congratulate the King, merrily praising him for putting 'that little ratbag in his place' following the King's US state visit.
During a line-up in the interval of an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the King’s Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, Sir Rod congratulated Charles on his trip to the “Americas”.
The singer said: “May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb, put that little ratbag in his place.”