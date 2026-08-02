Sir Rod Stewart certainly wasn't sailing on Saturday after the Maggie May hitmaker found himself trapped in a lift at luxury retailer Prada, as he indulged in a spot of retail therapy.

The 81-year-old rocker was visiting the designer store alongside his son Alastair, 20, and Alastair’s girlfriend Mell Ratto, when the trio found themselves trapped in the store's lift.

With no sign of assistance in sight, Alastair was forced to take to instagram to get in touch with Prada, issuing the plea: "Can someone help get us out of the elevator?"

Despite his predicament, the rocker was sure that everything was “gonna be alright”.

A short pause turned into a lengthy wait for help to arrive, with the musician pictured settling down for the long haul on the lift's floor.

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