Sir Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords as Starmer names 26 new peers before Downing Street exit
Sir Sadiq Khan has been made a peer in a list of 26 new members of the House of Lords issued by Downing Street as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to leave office.
Listen to this article
The Labour London Mayor will take his seat on the red benches with former cabinet secretary Sir Chris Wormald and Sir Brian Leveson, a retired senior judge.
They appeared on a list of names issued by Downing Street to which No 10 said the King has been “graciously pleased to signify his intention of conferring peerages”.
A Government source said: “Sadiq has been a brilliant mayor who has transformed London for the better, so this is thoroughly deserved.
“He has cut violent crime to record lows, cleaned up the capital’s air, delivered the Elizabeth Line and got London building council homes again.”
Read more: Starmer heads to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy for final summit as outgoing PM
Read more: Burnham takes over with Labour having trailed Reform UK in polls for 18 months
Sir Sadiq Khan is “honoured to be given a peerage”, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London said.
They said: “London gave Sadiq the opportunities to go from a council estate to being Mayor of London, and his focus will continue to be ensuring that all Londoners get the same shot at reaching their full potential that London gave him and his family.
“Serving as mayor of the greatest city in the world continues to be the privilege of Sadiq’s life.
“He is excited about what more can be delivered in the years ahead and he will devote his time and energy to standing up for our city and building a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone.”
Sir Sadiq is not seeking a ministerial role, it is understood, and has not yet decided whether he will stand for another term as mayor.