Sir Sadiq Khan has been made a peer in a list of 26 new members of the House of Lords issued by Downing Street as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to leave office.

The Labour London Mayor will take his seat on the red benches with former cabinet secretary Sir Chris Wormald and Sir Brian Leveson, a retired senior judge.

They appeared on a list of names issued by Downing Street to which No 10 said the King has been “graciously pleased to signify his intention of conferring peerages”.

A Government source said: “Sadiq has been a brilliant mayor who has transformed London for the better, so this is thoroughly deserved.

“He has cut violent crime to record lows, cleaned up the capital’s air, delivered the Elizabeth Line and got London building council homes again.”

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