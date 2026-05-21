LBC is bringing Londoners face to face with Sir Sadiq Khan, with free tickets now available for this year’s State of London Debate hosted by James O’Brien.

The Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan will take questions from the public at a central London venue on the evening of Wednesday 3rd June, with the event running from 19:30 to 21:00.

The debate will be broadcast live on LBC News and will also be available to watch on the LBC App, Global Player and YouTube.

Londoners will have the chance to put their concerns directly to the Mayor and his deputies on some of the biggest issues facing the capital.

Topics due to be discussed include:

Transport

Policing and safety

Air quality and the environment

Housing

London’s economy

The Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan says “The State of London Debate is a great opportunity for Londoners to put their questions to me about the issues that matter the most to them.

"It’s a chance to learn more about the work we are doing to make London safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous for everyone, and I encourage Londoners to come along, watch live or tune in on LBC News.”

You can register to be part of The State of London debate here, and if you are chosen on the night, you can pose your question to The Mayor of London and/or his deputies.