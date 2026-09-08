The Welsh singing legend will no longer be appearing on the show as a singing coach amid a huge shake-up by bosses.

Sir Tom Jones is believed to have been dropped from the show after 15 years. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Sir Tom Jones has reportedly quit The Voice UK after over a decade on the talent show.

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The Welsh singing legend will no longer be appearing on the show as a singing coach amid a huge shake-up by bosses. Jones, 86, has been a key component of the show since it first launched in 2012, starring as a full-time member of the panel for 13 of its 14 seasons. However, reports have emerged suggesting that Sir Tom has been dropped ahead of season 15, which will begin production this month. The new season will feature Cheryl and Aitch, alongside Will.I.Am and Kelly Rowland as coaches. According to an insider, “Everyone loves Sir Tom, but there was a feeling that the upcoming series needed a major refresh.”

“With Aitch and Cheryl coming on board and Kelly returning with Will.I.Am, there just wasn’t a seat going." “Everyone is sad to see Tom go. Right now, talks are ongoing about how he can be involved in the series in a smaller capacity," they told the Sun. "Sir Tom adores the show and finding new talent and still wanted to be involved.” The rumours are yet to be addressed by Sir Tom publicly, and the show’s bosses have yet to speak out about the changes. A source close to the show told the Mirror: “ITV absolutely loves working with Sir Tom. They are in talks with him and are hopeful he will return to the series.” The music legend became a household name in the 1960s with his hit songs It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat? Delilah and She’s a Lady.

Tom Jones has been a part of the show since it launched in 2012. Picture: Getty