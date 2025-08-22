The Israeli military said a missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen likely fragmented in mid-air after air raids sound across the country, amid calls for Israel to stop its assault on Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Israeli military said a missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen likely fragmented in mid-air after air raids sound across the country, amid calls for Israel to stop its assault on Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had carried out three separate operations against Israel. One of the attacks reportedly includes the launch of a ballistic missile aimed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. The claim was made in a televised statement by the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree. Read more: David Lammy accuses Israel of causing 'man-made catastrophe' as famine declared in Gaza City Read more: UK joins 27 nations calling for immediate media access to Gaza

People walk with bags of humanitarian aid they received at a distribution centre run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Picture: Getty

According to the Israeli military, air defence systems made multiple attempts to intercept the missile during the incident. No injuries or damage were reported, Israeli police confirmed. The Houthis, who are reportedly backed by Iran and control much of Yemen’s population, have stepped up attacks on Israel and commercial shipping routes in recent months. They say their operations are carried out in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Most of the missiles and drones launched by the group have either been intercepted by Israel’s defence systems or fallen short of their targets. Israel has responded with a series of retaliatory strikes against Houthi positions. The latest strikes come amid international condemnation of Israel’s war on Gaza. On Friday, the international body responsible for monitoring world hunger formally, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), officially stated that famine is taking place in the “Gaza Governorate”. The area includes Gaza City, which is home to around 500,000 people, surrounding towns and various refugee camps. British foreign secretary David Lammy described the situation in Gaza as a “moral outrage” as he slammed Israel’s refusal to allow aid into the besieged city. Lammy called on the Israeli government to "immediately act to stop the situation deteriorating any further"

Palestinians, struggling with hunger due to Israeli embargo, wait in line to receive hot meals distributed by the charity organizations as Israeli attacks continue. Picture: Getty

He described famine in Gaza City as "utterly horrifying and is wholly preventable". "The Israeli government's refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused this man-made catastrophe. This is a moral outrage," he added. "The IPC report makes clear the sickening consequences, especially for children. The Government of Israel can and must immediately act to stop the situation deteriorating any further." He called for an "immediate ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, which has long been the position of the British government. "This includes halting the military operation in Gaza City, which is the epicentre of the famine," he added. The IPC is a globally recognised system for determining the severity of food insecurity and malnutrition and has been used to declare just four famines since being created in 2004.

