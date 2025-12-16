Holly Hagan's sister died from drug overdose at Manchester's Warehouse Project, inquest hears
Sister of reality TV star Holly Hagan died from 'multi-organ failure' and 'MDMA overdose' an inquest hearing has been told
Toxicology tests found "high levels" of the drug MDMA were present in Darci Rose Gibson's body, Manchester Coroner's Court was told on Monday as an inquest into her death was opened and adjourned.
The provisional cause of death was revealed during the brief hearing.
The inquest also noted that Darci was rushed to hospital after suffering a "cardiac arrest" during the night, but sadly died two days later in October this year.
Acting senior coroner, Zak Golombeck read form a statement supplied by a police coroner's officer. He said Darci died at Manchester Royal Infirmary on October 20 this year.
He also stated that Darci was admitted to the MRI on October 18 "having suffered a cardiac arrest". She then remained in hospital for treatment but developed "multi-organ failure" and died there on October 20.
He gave other details including her date of birth, and that her next of kin was her older sister, Holly.
He said police had confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances or "evidence of third party involvement" in her death.
The inquest was adjourned to a later date. No further details were heard and no date for a full inquest was set.
At the time of her sister's death, Holly Hagan, who shot to fame on the hit MTV show when she was just 18, thanked the ambulance services and the Manchester Royal Infirmary for giving her sister "the best chance".
"It is with immeasurable grief and sadness that our baby girl, my baby sister Darci Rose passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by family & her best friends. She was never in any pain," Holly wrote in her post.
"The last four days have been something I hope no family ever has to go through. We are traumatised in every sense of the word. One day we will share Darci's story."But for now I please ask that you do respect our privacy and allow us to process what has happened.
"To the incredible ambulance crew, and everyone at Manchester royal infirmary ASE & ICU, thank you so much for giving my sister the absolute best chance.
"Because of you all we have had the opportunity to hold her hand, stroke her hair and feel her heart beating for the last time. We will forever be grateful for the way you have looked after her and us throughout this unimaginable process.
"Right now my job is to support my family in any way that I can to ensure they don't have to worry about work / finances."
In an interview with Paul C. Brunson on his podcast, "We Need To Talk" Holly insisted that her sister was "not reckless" and that she was just a young girl who made a "silly mistake."
She urged others to think twice before indulging in recreational drugs.