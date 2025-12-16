Sister of reality TV star Holly Hagan died from 'multi-organ failure' and 'MDMA overdose' an inquest hearing has been told

Toxicology tests on Darci's (R) blood and urine confirmed "high levels of MDMA". Picture: Instagram

By Alex Nichol

Toxicology tests found "high levels" of the drug MDMA were present in Darci Rose Gibson's body, Manchester Coroner's Court was told on Monday as an inquest into her death was opened and adjourned.

Acting senior coroner, Zak Golombeck read form a statement supplied by a police coroner's officer. He said Darci died at Manchester Royal Infirmary on October 20 this year. He also stated that Darci was admitted to the MRI on October 18 "having suffered a cardiac arrest". She then remained in hospital for treatment but developed "multi-organ failure" and died there on October 20. He gave other details including her date of birth, and that her next of kin was her older sister, Holly. He said police had confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances or "evidence of third party involvement" in her death. The inquest was adjourned to a later date. No further details were heard and no date for a full inquest was set.