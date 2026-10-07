Bernard Cowan was shot dead by Hamas gunmen in his home on a kibbutz in the south of the country in the attack

Laura Schosloff paid tribute to her brother Bernard Cowan. Picture: Laura Schosloff

By Alex Storey

The sister of a Scottish man killed in the October 7 attacks in Israel three years ago has told LBC "his legacy will go on for generations".

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Laura Schosloff has spoken about losing Bernard Cowan, 57, when he was shot dead by Hamas gunmen in his home on a kibbutz in the south of the country. The father-of-three was one of the hundreds of civilians killed in what was the worst single loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. Vigils are expected to take place across Britain this week at synagogues and other locations to remember the victims. Pro-Palestinian student protestors are also going to be holding demonstrations across the country protesting in part Israel’s subsequent offensive which, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, has killed at least tens of thousands of Palestinians. Read more: Anti-Semitism at UK universities 'significantly higher' than before October 7 attacks Read more: UK gave citizenship to Hamas chief’s guard who 'plotted terror on October 7 anniversary'

A previous protest against the escalation of military action in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

The Met Police has imposed "robust conditions" on the largest taking place in London, with others planned at both Glasgow and Edinburgh Universities. Laura told LBC she's headed to Spain this week with close family members to take time to remember Bernard together away from the noise back home. Speaking to us after a recent visit to his former home in Israel, she said: "We went through to Israel because Bernard's daughter got married, and we went over to his kibbutz and we spoke to a chap there, and what he was telling us was that Bernard was helping to create trees to help with the desert. "He was a gardener, he loved gardening, and yes he's not here now as a man, but the seeds that he's planted, these trees will go on. He's put something into this world which is very difficult for anybody to really do.

"When people are born, it's like a pebble going into a pond, and then it ripples out, and it can either ripple for the good or the bad. And Bernard definitely rippled for the good, and his ripples will go on, they will go on for generations, either through the trees or through his family. "He will not be forgotten. And the people that have been murdered by Hamas will never be forgotten. They'll never be forgotten by us, by anybody. Their memories will live on. "They'll live on within the Jewish people and they'll live on within the non-Jewish people as well. "We chose to come away (to Spain) this week, to just sit and think. My mum is my priority today, because her son was shot dead by Hamas. "I mean most of the time there's not a problem (with feelings) because I'm busy, I'm working. But of course there's other days that goes down and it'll be the same with my mum, it'll be the same with my brother, it'll be the same with the family. It goes down.

Face masks have been banned as students plan to go ahead with pro Palestinian march on October 7. Picture: Alamy

"But then, as I said before, we need to fight mentally. You need to fight against these people, you stand up and you say, we're strong and we're stronger than you. "I think if I was to lie down and say, woe is me, the terrorists have won, and they are not winning. I'm going to stand up and say I am proud of who I am. I'm proud to be British, Scottish, and Jewish. "My dream is to have peace. Last year, my dream was to get the hostages released, and they were released two days before Bernard's birthday. "So that was my dream, and they were released. And my dream now is that there will be peace in this world." Scotland's First Minister John Swinney is yet to comment on the planned demonstrations in Scotland but has said "today's anniversary is a moment to remember those who were killed in the attacks in Israel, as well as all those who have lost their lives in the violence and conflict that has followed".

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said the anniversary is a "moment to remember those who were killed in the attacks in Israel, as well as all those who have lost their lives in the violence and conflict that has followed". Picture: Alamy