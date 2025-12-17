The body of a mother-of-two has been found in a canal after she failed to pick up her daughters from a babysitter.

Jana Bahvalova, 29, was found dead in the canal in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Her body was recovered from the water at around 8.30am on December 10.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police said previously: “Shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday 10 December 2025, officers were called to Atlantic Street, Altrincham to reports of a body in the water.

“Emergency services attended and sadly the body of a female has been recovered from the water.”

Family members paid tribute to the “quiet, kind and gentle soul.”

She had been working as a hotel housekeeper and had moved to Birchwood earlier this year from Peterborough following the break down of a relationship, her sister said.

Her sister Diāna told the Manchester Evening News: “After separating from her husband, she was raising her two daughters on her own.

“We became aware that she was missing on December 8, when she did not arrive to pick up her daughters from the babysitter.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Jana’s family and help pay for her funeral.

Her sister added: “Her passing has deeply affected her family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Jana was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Adelina and Kate.

“She raised them on her own, always doing everything she could to provide a safe, loving and stable home.

“Jana worked as a hotel cleaner and was known for being hardworking, reliable and humble, never complaining even when life was challenging.

“Those who knew Jana remember her as a quiet, kind and gentle soul.

“Her daughters were her entire world, and everything she did was for them.”