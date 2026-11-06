Six arrested after fireworks hurled at riot cops during Bonfire Night anti-migrant protest
The riot erupted over false rumours that a building on the Meadows Well estate, North Tyneside, was about to be repurposed into asylum seeker housing
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Six people have been arrested after riot police were pelted with fireworks and bricks as a furious anti-migrant protest exploded on Bonfire Night.
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Police condemned the "shocking" scenes of violence, which saw cops and firefighters pelted with missiles while attempting to quell the violence in North Tyneside, Northumbria Police said.
The disorder erupted on the Meadows Well estate over false rumours that a nearby building was going to be converted into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for asylum seekers, the force added.
Two men aged 25 and 27, a 27-year-old woman, and three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody.
Several officers were injured, while five police cars and three fire engines were damaged in the disorder, cops added.
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Area commander for North Tyneside Chief Superintendent Daniel Whyte said: “The shocking scenes we witnessed last night in the Meadow Well were completely unacceptable.
“Our officers and firefighters were met with violence, including fireworks and bricks being thrown at them and their vehicles.
“I want to recognise their commitment and professionalism and the ongoing support we have received from our partners.”
Mr Whyte said: “We believe the disorder relates to misinformation that the building is going to be used as a house of multi-occupancy – which is not accurate.
“The site is planned for use as a supermarket with flats above for private rent.
“We are sharing this information to stop speculation in the community.”
The senior officer said: “Quite simply, the disorder, violence and damage which has occurred will not be tolerated.
“Our response has been swift and robust with a full investigation ongoing to identify those responsible.
“We have already arrested six people in connection with what happened – but we haven’t stopped there.
“Anyone involved should be expecting a knock on the door.”
A car was driven through a brick wall at the front of the building and set ablaze, and windows on all sides of the newbuild were smashed.
Signs on the building said: “Our promise to the community of Meadowwell. No asylum seekers will be housed here.”
Dave Shaw, a 76-year-old local litter picker, said about 60 youths were out throwing missiles at firefighters.
Mr Shaw saw five or six young people firing fireworks at the building and black smoke, so he knew the premises had caught fire.
Firefighters came to tackle the blaze, protected by police officers in riot gear and dog handlers, as local youths hurled missiles, he said.
“There were about 60 of them, throwing bricks and whatever else they could find at the police,” Mr Shaw said.
He initially believed a petrol bomb was also thrown but he later realised it was a smoke grenade.
Mr Shaw said the building owner stated at a public meeting last week that asylum seekers and ex-prisoners would not be housed there, and that the new accommodation would be for local people.
“That’s why he put the signs up, but obviously local people didn’t believe him,” he said.
Mr Shaw was out immediately after the disorder, and again on Friday morning, to tidy the streets.
Deputy chief fire officer Lynsey McVay said: “Our firefighters are there to help people and keep communities safe, so it is deeply disappointing that emergency service personnel responding to the incident were met with violence and unacceptable behaviour while carrying out their duties.
“Three fire appliances were damaged whilst dealing with a life-critical incident, highlighting the dangerous nature of these actions and the risks posed to those working to protect the public.
“As a result, these appliances weren’t available to respond to life-critical incidents, impacting our ability to protect and support the community.”
North Tyneside’s elected mayor Karen Clark said: “What happened in Meadow Well last night was appalling and completely unacceptable.
“There is no excuse for this kind of violence and disorder, particularly when emergency services are being attacked simply for doing their jobs.
“I know how much pride the people of Meadow Well take in their community, and how upsetting and frightening these scenes will have been for residents.
“The actions of a minority must not be allowed to overshadow the many decent, law-abiding people who live there.”
Phil Clark, area manager for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said three fire appliances were put out of action on their busiest night of the year after youths purposefully smashed the toughened glass on their windows.
Speaking at a news conference at Northumbria Police HQ, Mr Clark said firefighters are “ordinary people” who came to work to do “extraordinary things” and they do not deserve to come under attack.
He said: “It’s got to stop and it’s got to stop now.”
Mr Clark said the disorder on the Meadow Well was the worst he had seen in 33 years with the fire service.
The service’s vehicles all have CCTV and officers wear cameras and the footage will be shared with police, he said.
“What we saw last night was, in my opinion, almost pre-meditated,” he said.
“To break the windscreen of a fire appliance – that takes considerable force.
“People doing that were hell-bent on causing problems.”The Meadow Well estate was the scene of riots in the early 1990s.