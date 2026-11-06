The riot erupted over false rumours that a building on the Meadows Well estate, North Tyneside, was about to be repurposed into asylum seeker housing

The disorder erupted on the Meadows Well estate over false rumours that a nearby building was going to be converted into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for asylum seekers. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Six people have been arrested after riot police were pelted with fireworks and bricks as a furious anti-migrant protest exploded on Bonfire Night.

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Still of a damaged building on the Meadow Well estate in Tyneside, where suspected migrants are housed, but has been refuted by the building's owner and police. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Area commander for North Tyneside Chief Superintendent Daniel Whyte said: “The shocking scenes we witnessed last night in the Meadow Well were completely unacceptable. “Our officers and firefighters were met with violence, including fireworks and bricks being thrown at them and their vehicles. “I want to recognise their commitment and professionalism and the ongoing support we have received from our partners.” Mr Whyte said: “We believe the disorder relates to misinformation that the building is going to be used as a house of multi-occupancy – which is not accurate. “The site is planned for use as a supermarket with flats above for private rent. “We are sharing this information to stop speculation in the community.”

A banner on the side of a damaged building on the Meadow Well estate in Tyneside. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The senior officer said: “Quite simply, the disorder, violence and damage which has occurred will not be tolerated. “Our response has been swift and robust with a full investigation ongoing to identify those responsible. “We have already arrested six people in connection with what happened – but we haven’t stopped there. “Anyone involved should be expecting a knock on the door.” A car was driven through a brick wall at the front of the building and set ablaze, and windows on all sides of the newbuild were smashed. Signs on the building said: “Our promise to the community of Meadowwell. No asylum seekers will be housed here.”

Stills from an interview with with Dave Shaw, 76, who saw youths hurl missiles and fireworks at firefighters on the Meadow Well estate in Tyneside. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Dave Shaw, a 76-year-old local litter picker, said about 60 youths were out throwing missiles at firefighters. Mr Shaw saw five or six young people firing fireworks at the building and black smoke, so he knew the premises had caught fire. Firefighters came to tackle the blaze, protected by police officers in riot gear and dog handlers, as local youths hurled missiles, he said. “There were about 60 of them, throwing bricks and whatever else they could find at the police,” Mr Shaw said. He initially believed a petrol bomb was also thrown but he later realised it was a smoke grenade. Mr Shaw said the building owner stated at a public meeting last week that asylum seekers and ex-prisoners would not be housed there, and that the new accommodation would be for local people. “That’s why he put the signs up, but obviously local people didn’t believe him,” he said.

Mr Shaw was out immediately after the disorder, and again on Friday morning, to tidy the streets. Deputy chief fire officer Lynsey McVay said: “Our firefighters are there to help people and keep communities safe, so it is deeply disappointing that emergency service personnel responding to the incident were met with violence and unacceptable behaviour while carrying out their duties. “Three fire appliances were damaged whilst dealing with a life-critical incident, highlighting the dangerous nature of these actions and the risks posed to those working to protect the public. “As a result, these appliances weren’t available to respond to life-critical incidents, impacting our ability to protect and support the community.” North Tyneside’s elected mayor Karen Clark said: “What happened in Meadow Well last night was appalling and completely unacceptable.