Six people have been charged with terrorism offences over arranging public demonstrations and online meetings in support of Palestine Action.

Patrick Friend, 26, Timothy Crosland, 55, Dawn Manners, 61, Gwen Harrison, 48, David Nixon, 39 and Melanie Griffith, 62, were charged on Wednesday with various offences of encouraging support for the proscribed group.

They were charged under section 12 of the Terrorism Act, 2000 and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They will remain in police custody until then, the Metropolitan Police said.

The charges, which were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, relate to public gatherings in support of the banned organisation held in London, Manchester and Cardiff between July 12 and August 9 this year.

They also relate to a planned gathering due to take place in London on September 6 and 13 online meetings, held on Zoom, between July 17 and August 21.

The Met's Counter Terrorism officers were supported in the enquiries by colleagues in CTP North West and CTP North East regions.

Officers arrested the six individuals on Tuesday at various locations in London, Cumbria and South Yorkshire.

After further enquiries were made, they were all charged the next day.

Another man was also charged on Tuesday, as part of a connected investigation being led by Police Scotland.

The Government proscribed Palestine Action on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of the group's members.

The ban meant the direct action group was added to a list of terror groups including the likes of al Qaeda, ISIS and Hezbollah.

Membership of, or support for, the group is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Flanagan, Head of Operations for the Counter Terrorism Command said: “The six charges today, as well as the man charged in Scotland have come about as a result of a proactive investigation into suspected activity linked to Palestine Action.

“While we cannot comment further on these specific cases now that they have been charged, I do want to reiterate that there are potentially serious consequences for those who are found guilty of an offence under the Terrorism Act. I therefore urge anyone considering showing public support towards Palestine Action, or indeed any other proscribed group, to reconsider.

“We know there is a great strength of feeling towards the situation in Palestine and thousands have been able and continue to be able to express their views through protest and demonstrations, without breaking counter terrorism laws.

"Palestine Action is clearly proscribed as a terrorist group, and those showing support for this particular group, or encouraging others to do so can expect to be arrested, investigated and prosecuted.”