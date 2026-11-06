Six dead and nine injured in fatal New York City house blaze
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Six people have been killed in a New York house fire, which also injured nine others, including five emergency workers.
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Four adults were pronounced dead at the scene of the New York City blaze, with two others losing their lives in hospital after being admitted with serious injuries.
Among the injury were three New York City firefighters and two NYPD police officers, the NYC Fire Department (FDNY) said.
The fire broke out in the early hours of November 5 in a two-storey townhouse in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood.
The FDNY's chief of fire operations, Kevin Woods, said when firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of "every window".
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At a news conference, he said: "Upon arrival, we had fire on every floor. Fire blowing out every window, meeting us at the front door."
More than 200 first responders attended the scene, with three firefighters suffering minor injuries.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said it "was a devastating fire" at the news conference on Thursday.
"It will take a long time for this neighbourhood to mourn the neighbours they lost this morning and to recover from this immense grief," he said.
The nine people who were injured are expected to survive, the department said.
The fire also forced multiple residents to leave their homes, with eight neighbours moved to hotels.