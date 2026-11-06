Six people have been killed in a New York house fire, which also injured nine others, including five emergency workers.

Four adults were pronounced dead at the scene of the New York City blaze, with two others losing their lives in hospital after being admitted with serious injuries.

Among the injury were three New York City firefighters and two NYPD police officers, the NYC Fire Department (FDNY) said.

The fire broke out in the early hours of November 5 in a two-storey townhouse in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood.

The FDNY's chief of fire operations, Kevin Woods, said when firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of "every window".

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