Police say several people are dead and several others injured after a bus caught fire in a town west of the Swiss capital.

Authorities in the Fribourg canton, or region, said in a statement that an unspecified "voluntary act could be the cause" of the fire on Tuesday evening in the town of Kerzers, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Bern, the capital.

"After rushing to the scene, rescue teams noted that the vehicle was totally engulfed in flames," the regional government said in a statement.

Several witnesses have claimed that the fire was started when a man inside the bus "poured out petrol and set himself alight", according to Swiss newspaper Blick.

