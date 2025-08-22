A spokesperson for Weld County said they believe the incident is an accident. Picture: Getty

Six people, including a high school student, have been found dead by officers in a 'confined space' at a dairy farm in Colorado, US.

The victims were all Hispanic males but their identities are being withheld until their families are informed, Jolene Weiner, chief deputy coroner for Weld County, said. A spokesperson with UC Health Greeley Hospital said the hospital also cared for three additional patients, who have all been released, according to Denver 7. Investigators suspect the six men were killed in a suspected gas leak at Prospect Valley Dairy in Keenesburg. "We are investigating these deaths as the possible consequence of gas exposure in a confined space,” said Ms Weiner said. Read more: Hit-and-run driver who killed pregnant care worker's unborn baby jailed for 13 years Read more: Tributes paid to devoted mother, 32, killed by falling tree branch - a split second after pushing daughter to safety

Officers are investigating a possible gas leak that killed six people at a dairy farm in Colorado. Picture: Google Maps

Weld County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Melissa Chesmore said her department found no evidence of a crime. “It looks like an accident,” she said, according to AP. Chauntra Rideaux, a US Department of Labor spokesperson, confirmed that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating. Officers are looking to identify what gases may have played a role in the victims' deaths. In a statement to Denver 7, the Weld RE-9 School District identified one of the people who died as a student at Highland High School in Ault. A spokesperson said counselling and bereavement support was being made available to students.