Six dead, including two children, after plane crashes off US coast
Four adults and two boys, aged 8 and 10, were pulled from the wreckage
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Two children are among six people who have been found dead after a plane crashed off the coast of Mississippi.
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Their bodies were retrieved from the fuselage of the Cessna 210 in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula and Horn Island.
The small-propeller plane had been on its way from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
Air traffic control lost contact with the plane at about 15:45 (9:45 GMT) on Tuesday.
Four adults and two boys, aged 8 and 10, were on board, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.
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Rescuers found the group after searching for hours.
Initially, they only found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin floating on the water.
Cmdr Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard rescue mission co-ordinator, said: "While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency co-ordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families."