Two children are among six people who have been found dead after a plane crashed off the coast of Mississippi.

Their bodies were retrieved from the fuselage of the Cessna 210 in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula and Horn Island.

The small-propeller plane had been on its way from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Air traffic control lost contact with the plane at about 15:45 (9:45 GMT) on Tuesday.

Four adults and two boys, aged 8 and 10, were on board, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

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