A man has died after falling from a rollercoaster in the US.

The amusement park guest died after falling from the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags park in Georgia on Monday afternoon.

He tumbled from his seat and hit the ride several times before falling onto the roof of a haunted house attraction below.

Several other people are understood to have been injured.

The ride was halted and evacuated and the rest of the park was later evacuated as a result of the man's death.

The man's fall was captured on the ride's souvenir photo camera.

One person posted online that they witnessed the rollercoaster train returning to the station. "The train pulled into the station, all the riders were distressed and a man who was sitting next to [the person who died] was screaming that whoever was sitting next to him fell out," according to an online post.

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After the ride was halted people on other cars still on the track were taken off in groups of four and walked down to safety.

A Six Flags spokesperson said " We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends and loved ones.

"We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected.

"The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation.

"Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time."

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said: "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the individual's family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

"We are grateful to the personnel responding to this incident, and we will continue to support coordination with the appropriate authorities."

How the victim fell from the rollercoaster is still unclear.

Six Flags has closed similar rides throughout the country as the investigation continues.