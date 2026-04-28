The leader of Nigel Farage's Reform party in Scotland has revealed he owns six houses, six boats and five cars as he attempted to appeal to Scots voters caught in a cost of living crisis.

Former Tory peer, Malcom Offord, also revealed he had paid £45 million in tax over the years as a successful businessman.

But he said he wasn't boasting as he outlined the extensive property portfolio he has built during a 40-year career working in finance.

He has previously refused to answer questions about his worth - though it is known he bought a £1.6 million country house on the banks of Loch Lomond without a mortgage.

He also refuses to use his title of Lord Offord of Garvel which was bestowed on him by Boris Johnson, resigning from the House of Lords when he defected to Reform. He was later appointed by Nigel Farage to lead the party in Scotland.

In a testy debate between the leaders of the six main political parties in the Holyrood election on STV, he clashed with Scottish Greens co-leader Ross Greer.

He said: "I was born in a tenement at 33 Bank Street in Greenock. Back then, Scottish education was the best in the UK and I got it all for free at Greenock Academy and Edinburgh University.

"I went to London 40 years ago with £2,000 in debt. I was full of ambition, I worked hard and I was successful.

"Today, I own six houses, five cars and six boats. In a 40-year business career, I've employed thousands of people and paid £45 million in tax.

"I don't say this to boast - but to ask you this question. Mr Greer, in your Scotland, do you want more people like me, or fewer people like me?"

Ross Greer hit back: "Fewer people like you."

He added: "I'm glad you finally admitted how many homes you have, Lord Offord.

"I think at this point in the debate it's worth pointing out there are three times as many holiday homes and empty properties in this country as there are homeless children. You don't need six homes. You don't even need two homes. Everybody just needs a home to live in.

"Surely, if we are to tackle the housing crisis, the super rich, elite individuals like you should be giving up some of those homes so people who desperately need a roof over their head have somewhere to live."

During the debate SNP leader John Swinney also accused Mr Offord's party of having "poisoned" the Holyrood election campaign and called on him to apologise.

"You and your party have poisoned this campaign with racist, intolerant and homophobic views. Will you take the opportunity of this debate to apologise for how you’ve soured this campaign?"

Mr Offord responded: "I will not apologise for going on the record and saying, honestly, the people of Scotland are concerned about the real issues."

If he is elected to Holyrood, Malcolm Offord will have to produce a detailed list of his assets.

He has already been criticised by other parties in the campaign for missing a weekend's campaigning at Easter to sail one of his boats, a yacht called Braveheart, in an English Channel regatta ace. He defended that decision, saying "heaven forbid a man has a hobby".

During the debate he sdescribed himself as a “passionate Scot” and added: “I want Scotland to be successful again. We used to lead the world and we can do so again.”

His most animated moment of the night came in his defence of his party’s plans to cut tax.

“We want to cut taxes for working people who are being dragged by your government… into higher tax bands where they do extra hours, they then suffer benefits being withdrawn, where they have marginal tax rates of 80%.

“We want to support workers.”

And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: "The idea that he will stand up for working people is for the birds."

The First Minister said people in Scotland are “terrified” by Reform, but the party leader responded: “I am reflecting back what ordinary, decent Scots are saying, they feel ignored and gaslighted by the middle class parties.”