The London Ambulance Service told LBC it treated a "number of patients" at the scene

Six people were taken to hospital after two double-decker buses crashed in London. Picture: X/Andrew Learmonth

By Alex Storey

Six people have been taken to hospital after two double-decker buses crashed in London.

The crash took place at 8.05am in Elephant & Castle on Wednesday and involved a route 35 bus colliding into a route 333 that was not in service according to Transport for London (TfL). Pictures taken from the scene appear to show one of the buses crashed into the back of the other, close to the Southwark Playhouse theatre on the city's Newington Causeway. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has told LBC sent crews, paramedics in fast-response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer, and their Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene of the crash.

London Ambulance Service said it treated a "number of patients" at the scene of the crash. Picture: X/Andrew Learmonth

James Johnson, strategic commander for the service said: "We were called at 8.06am to reports of a road traffic collision in Newington Causeway, SE1. "We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team. "We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. We treated a number of patients at the scene and took six of them to hospital."

The crash happened close to the Southwark Playhouse. Picture: LBC

Police said none of the injuries was deemed to be life-changing or life-threatening, and no arrests have so far been made. The two double-decker buses were still visible in Newington Causeway at around 10am on Wednesday, with one bus having seemingly crashed into the back of the other. The road is closed in both directions while emergency services continue to respond, the Metropolitan Police said. Lorna Murphy, TfL's Director of Buses, told LBC: "We care deeply about the safety of everyone who uses or works on our transport network and our thoughts are with the people who were injured in a bus collision this morning in Southwark.

Nasty looking bus crash outside my hotel in Elephant and Castle. pic.twitter.com/J4w2ardzvO — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) February 18, 2026