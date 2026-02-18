Six taken to hospital after two double-decker buses crash during rush hour in London
The London Ambulance Service told LBC it treated a "number of patients" at the scene
Six people have been taken to hospital after two double-decker buses crashed in London.
The crash took place at 8.05am in Elephant & Castle on Wednesday and involved a route 35 bus colliding into a route 333 that was not in service according to Transport for London (TfL).
Pictures taken from the scene appear to show one of the buses crashed into the back of the other, close to the Southwark Playhouse theatre on the city's Newington Causeway.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has told LBC sent crews, paramedics in fast-response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer, and their Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene of the crash.
James Johnson, strategic commander for the service said: "We were called at 8.06am to reports of a road traffic collision in Newington Causeway, SE1.
"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team.
"We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. We treated a number of patients at the scene and took six of them to hospital."
Police said none of the injuries was deemed to be life-changing or life-threatening, and no arrests have so far been made.
The two double-decker buses were still visible in Newington Causeway at around 10am on Wednesday, with one bus having seemingly crashed into the back of the other.
The road is closed in both directions while emergency services continue to respond, the Metropolitan Police said.
Lorna Murphy, TfL's Director of Buses, told LBC: "We care deeply about the safety of everyone who uses or works on our transport network and our thoughts are with the people who were injured in a bus collision this morning in Southwark.
Nasty looking bus crash outside my hotel in Elephant and Castle. pic.twitter.com/J4w2ardzvO— Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) February 18, 2026
"Safety is our top priority and we are working with the police and the operator, Go Ahead London, to establish what happened. This must have been a distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for anyone affected."
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson added: "Firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision near the junction of Avonmouth Street and Newington Causeway, in Elephant and Castle.
"Two buses were involved in the collision, and part of a nearby building was slightly damaged in the crash. Crews worked to make the scene safe and supported colleagues from the London Ambulance Service as they treated patients.
"The Brigade was first called about the collision at 0811, and the incident was over for firefighters by 1000."