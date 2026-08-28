Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 5:30pm on Friday

The Big Church Festival (stock image). Picture: Big Church Festival

By Alex Storey

A Christian festival in the UK has been halted after at least six people were injured by a "falling sign".

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Organisers have declared a "serious incident" at the Big Church event in West Sussex, which was evacuated on Friday evening. Attendees were told they "must leave the show now" shortly after 5:30pm while emergency services rushed to the scene. Sussex Police said crews were at the scene at Wiston Park near Steyning, following reports a sign had fallen and injured a number of people at the site. Read more: Detectives not linking A66 crash which killed two policemen to fatal Middlesbrough house fire Read more: Yellow warnings in force as rain and thunderstorms to hit parts of UK

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the BIG CHURCH FESTIVAL livestream is temporarily paused. — GOD TV (@GODTV) August 28, 2026

The Met Office had urged festivalgoers to prepare for windy conditions over the bank holiday weekend. According to its UK weather map, wind speeds of up to 27mph were recorded in Shoreham, West Sussex, on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for the police said: "Police were called at around 3.38pm and remain at the scene, assisting other emergency services, at this time." South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said its crews were called to reports that "multiple people" needed medical attention. "Ambulance crews, critical care paramedics and specialist response teams are currently on scene with six patients confirmed so far," a spokesperson said. "We have no further information to share at this time but will provide updates as soon as possible."

⚠️ Big Church Festival Shuttle Bus Service ⚠️



❌ Due to a serious incident at the festival, we have been asked to suspend all our shuttle bus services from Shoreham & Steyning to the Site for the rest of today - shuttle buses from site back to Shoreham will continue. ❌



1/2 — Compass Travel (@compassbus) August 28, 2026