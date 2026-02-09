Six men appeared in court today in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Blue Stevens, who was stabbed to death in Knightsbridge last year.

Detectives are also appealing for information to locate 25-year-old Youssef Razak, who is wanted in connection with the murder.

They have been released on bail and will appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 9 March.

The men have been named as Adnan Hindawi, 25, Ali Hindawi, 24, Nicholas McCoy, 23, Mozahedul Alam, 26, Shafwan Meah, 20, and Jayden Clement-Bryan, 25.

All were charged with perverting the course of justice on Saturday, 10 January and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 9 February.

A murder investigation was launched after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Seville Street, Knightsbridge at 9.24pm on Wednesday, 9 July 2025.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, dad Blue Stevens sadly died at the scene

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We continue to follow every possible line of enquiry as part of our investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with Blue’s family, who continue to be supported by specialist officers."

Blue's family said: "Nothing can undo what has been taken from us. Our lives will never be happy or complete without our Blue.

"We are pleading with anyone who has any information about this crime or the offender to come forward. Any information, no matter how small, could help our children to know their father’s life mattered."

Please call police on 0208 721 4961 referencing CAD 8521/09JUL25 if you have any information about this incident which might help detectives.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.