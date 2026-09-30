Sentences for the six men ranged from six to a decade in prison

Candles placed around a list of names of migrants that have died since 1999 while trying to cross the Channel, during a tribute to the 27 migrants who died when their dinghy deflated in November 2021. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

Six men have been found guilty of manslaughter in connection to the deaths of over 30 migrants who drowned in the deadliest small boat Channel crossing.

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The victims were travelling in an inflatable boat which sank while attempting to make the crossing in November 2021 A Paris court on Wednesday found six men guilty of manslaughter, and seven other men were found guilty of lesser smuggling charges with varying degrees of seriousness, including facilitating illegal immigration as part of an ⁠organised gang and criminal conspiracy. The overloaded dinghy deflated during the journey across one of the world's busiest ​shipping lanes. Read more: Record figure for a single day of small boat crossings: Nearly 800 migrants made perilous journey to UK yesterday Read more: Britain has everything we need to stop small boats - but passing laws is easier than real solutions

L-R) Pshtiwan Rasul Farkha Hussein, Zanyar Mustafa Mina, Shakar Ali Pirot, Mhabad Ahmad Ali, Halima Mohamud Shikh, Mohammed Hussein Mohammedie, Twana Mamand Mohammed and Afrasia Ahmed Mohamed . Picture: PA

Emergency services were alerted after a French fishing vessel spotted bodies in the water off the coast near Calais, and 27 bodies were later recovered. Four others were not found and only two men survived. Sentences for the six men found guilty of manslaughter ranged from six to ten years in prison while jail terms ranged from six months suspended to four years in prison. One man was cleared of any wrongdoing.

"They will do anything to stay in power."@RachelSJohnson can't believe caller Jo's 'cynical' reasoning for the government's handling of the small boats crisis. pic.twitter.com/qNT8YaX8fe — LBC (@LBC) September 25, 2026