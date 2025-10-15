US Homeland Security posts list of six people deported for mocking Charlie Kirk's death
Kirk was shot dead during a speech at a Utah college last month
The Department of Homeland Security has deported six people over comments made mocking the death of Charlie Kirk.
The Trump administration released a statement saying it had "no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans."
Among those who had their visas revoked was an Argentine citizen who said Kirk "devoted his entire life to spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric."
The names remained anonymous, but a thread on X revealed screenshots of those involved, including nationals from Germany, Mexico, South Africa, Paraguay and Brazil.
One of the social media posts made said Kirk "died being a racist, he died being a misogynist," and added, "There are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead."
The news comes on the same day Kirk's widow Erika gave a speech honouring her late husband where she accepted a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Mr Trump.
She said: "There was no limit, no limit to what he would have sacrificed to defend freedom for all."And if the moment had come, he probably would have run for president, but not out of ambition."
Father-of-two Kirk was shot in the neck 20 minutes into a student-sponsored event at Utah Valley University in front of an audience of 3,000 last month.
Kirk, who was known for holding outdoor debates on campuses across the US, was responding to a question from an audience member about mass shootings when a shot rang out.
Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of murdering the right-wing talking head.
A statement on X from the State Department described the individuals as "aliens."
It read: "The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans.
"The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. Here are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the U.S."
The social media thread ended by stating Mr Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio "will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws.
"Aliens who take advantage of America's hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed."