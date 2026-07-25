The man died in hospital and his family have been informed, the Metropolitan Police said

Two more men, aged 23 and 27, have also been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police inquiries, with investigations under way in and around Tremadoc Road and Clapham High Street where the incident reportedly took place. Picture: Google Maps

By Rebecca Henrys

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Clapham in the early hours of Saturday morning.

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Police were called at 4.37am after reports of a 22-year-old man attending hospital with a stab wound. The man died in hospital and his family have been informed, the Metropolitan Police said. A further four men – three aged 22 and one aged 24 – also attended hospital with non-life-threatening or life-changing stab wounds, and have all since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two more men, aged 23 and 27, have also been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police inquiries, with investigations under way in and around Tremadoc Road and Clapham High Street where the incident reportedly took place. Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana ‘trying to retraumatise families from cell’ days before second anniversary of attack Read more: Texts reveal 14-year-old allegedly murdered by singer D4vd had abortion before death

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London. Picture: Alamy