Six people arrested after man fatally stabbed in Clapham
The man died in hospital and his family have been informed, the Metropolitan Police said
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Clapham in the early hours of Saturday morning.
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Police were called at 4.37am after reports of a 22-year-old man attending hospital with a stab wound.
The man died in hospital and his family have been informed, the Metropolitan Police said.
A further four men – three aged 22 and one aged 24 – also attended hospital with non-life-threatening or life-changing stab wounds, and have all since been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Two more men, aged 23 and 27, have also been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police inquiries, with investigations under way in and around Tremadoc Road and Clapham High Street where the incident reportedly took place.
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Superintendent Mark Gallacher, a policing lead for the area, said: “This is a tragic incident and our officers continue to support the family of the young man who has sadly died.
“We understand that this will cause concern among the local community and specialist detectives are doing everything possible to determine what has happened.
“We are asking anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed anything in the early hours to contact us and support with the ongoing investigation.”
Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our inquiries are progressing quickly, and we understand that the victim was stabbed at around 4.20am close to Tremadoc Road in Clapham.
“Those in the area will continue to notice an increased police presence throughout the day as these inquiries continue.”