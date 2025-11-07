Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found dead at the scene of the incident on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff on March 6 2023

People attend a vigil in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, in memory of Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, who died in a road traffic accident, while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, survived but remain in a critical condition. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Six police officers are to face misconduct proceedings in relation to their handling of a crash that claimed the lives of three people.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found dead at the scene of the incident on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, South Wales, on March 6 2023 – almost 48 hours after they were all last seen. Passengers Sophie Russon, then 20, and Shane Loughlin, then 32, who were seriously injured, were also found with the Volkswagen Tiguan they had been travelling in. It is believed the fatal collision happened at about 2am on March 4, with Gwent Police receiving the first missing persons report in relation to the group at about 7.30pm on March 4. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) examined Gwent Police’s response to the missing person reports made between March 4 and 5, including if they were appropriately risk assessed, reviewed and resourced.

In a statement, the police watchdog said it had determined that six officers should face disciplinary proceedings. They are: A police sergeant who has a case to answer for gross misconduct for their supervision of the missing persons enquiry

A police constable who has a case to answer for gross misconduct for allegedly failing to carry out basic enquiries including not recording and sharing information with their supervisor

Two police constables who have a case to answer for gross misconduct after allegedly failing to conduct house searches as per Gwent Police policy, then giving dishonest accounts to their supervisors and IOPC investigators

A police constable who has a case to answer for misconduct for allegedly not carrying out adequate house searches as per Gwent Police policy

A police sergeant who has a case to answer for misconduct relating to allegations of failing to review all available information at the time of conducting a risk assessment for the missing women. Derrick Campbell, director of the IOPC, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the young people who tragically lost their lives, those who were left seriously injured and everyone affected by this incident. “This investigation has been complex and resource intensive, but it is important for public confidence in policing that this tragic incident was subject to thorough and independent scrutiny. “It will now be for a police disciplinary panel, arranged by Gwent Police, to consider the evidence and reach a decision based on all the available information.”

