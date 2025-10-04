Six shot in Swedish city as police arrest 14-year-old boy
A child suspect has been arrested and will be questioned by police after gunshots were fired in a busy Swedish city centre.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after six people were shot on a street in the Swedish city of Gävle.
Gunfire broke out at around 2am on Saturday in an area lined with bars and restaurants.
The shots triggered a huge emergency service response, with police swarming the area as victims were taken to ambulances.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known, but it is believed at least three had gunshot wounds.
The teenager is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and is due to be questioned later today, according to police.
Spokesman Tobias Ablen-Svalbro said the victims, mostly young adults, were all taken to hospital. Some indivudals injured were under 18.
Mr Ahlén-Svalbro said: “So far we are working broadly and I cannot confirm that there is any connection to the criminal network environment.
“I can't go into any possible theories. We don't initially suspect it's terror-related.”
It is understood that there is no ongoing risk to the public.
Residents described their shock, with one woman telling local radio that you “don't really want to be out late at night”.
“You're worried about your children. What a society we've created. It's crazy.”
Gävle is 86 miles north of Stockholm. Home to around 80,000 people, it is Sweden's 13th largest city.