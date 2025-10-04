A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after six people were shot on a street in the Swedish city of Gävle.

Gunfire broke out at around 2am on Saturday in an area lined with bars and restaurants.

The shots triggered a huge emergency service response, with police swarming the area as victims were taken to ambulances.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known, but it is believed at least three had gunshot wounds.

The teenager is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and is due to be questioned later today, according to police.

Spokesman Tobias Ablen-Svalbro said the victims, mostly young adults, were all taken to hospital. Some indivudals injured were under 18.

