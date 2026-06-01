Six people were stabbed, three were sexually assaulted and 10 officers were attacked after Arsenal's victory parade descended into violence, police said.

What began as a day of celebration as hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets of north London was later marred by chaos sparked by a handful of aggressors after most of the crowds had dispersed.

A total of 24 people were arrested after more than 500 officers were deployed across the event on Sunday, which was attended by up to a million people according to some estimates.

Officers dealt with six stabbings on the parade footprint after the event had finshed, the Metropolitan Police said.

Most of the victims were not seriously injured, but one man in his 20s was initially taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed shortly before 8:30pm in Hornsey Road, N7.

He is now in a stable condition.

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