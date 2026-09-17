An asteroid the size of a six-storey building crashed into the moon, causing a crater the length of two football pitches, NASA has revealed.

The crater was named after the late Thomas McGetchin, a former director of Houston's Lunar and Planetary Institute. Picture: NASA

By Georgia Bell

An asteroid the size of a six-storey building crashed into the Moon, causing a crater the length of two football pitches, NASA scientists have revealed.

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The discovery was made by Robert Wagner, a scientist with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. Picture: NASA

Wagner was scanning a giant moon map on his computer screen in May 2024, when an unusually large bright spot circled by a dark halo caught his attention. The spot implied that the surface material in the area had been shaken up, according to NASA. Mr Wagner recalls the moment, saying: "I just stopped, dropped everything, and started looking into what that spot was.” This comes as NASA begins preparations to build a base for astronauts on the moon's south pole.

This comes as NASA begins preparations to build a base for astronauts on the moon's south pole. Picture: Getty