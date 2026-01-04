A Swiss girl, aged 14, was the youngest person identified.

More victims from the Swiss bar fire have been identified. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Up to 16 more victims of the bar fire at a Swiss ski resort have been identified by police, including three under the age of 16.

A vigil was held for the victims of the Crans-Montana bar fire on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The estimated number of total deaths in the fire is around 40, and around 119 are injured, most of who are in their teens and twenties with severe third-degree burns, police said. The blaze, believed to have started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles held too close to the ceiling, spread across the venue in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Most of those injured are said to be in their teens and twenties with severe third-degree burns. Picture: Handout