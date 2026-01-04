Sixteen more victims of Swiss ski resort fire identified, including three aged under 16
A Swiss girl, aged 14, was the youngest person identified.
Up to 16 more victims of the bar fire at a Swiss ski resort have been identified by police, including three under the age of 16.
Nine victims identified were aged under 18, police said.
Nine victims identified were aged under 18, police said.
Other nationalities among the group included Italian, Romanian, Turkish and French.
It brings the total number of those idenfied as dead in the fire to 24, officials said in a statement.
Authorities confirmed the first four victims of the fire on Saturday afternoon, which included two 16-year-old Swiss teenagers.
The estimated number of total deaths in the fire is around 40, and around 119 are injured, most of who are in their teens and twenties with severe third-degree burns, police said.
The blaze, believed to have started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles held too close to the ceiling, spread across the venue in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Two Swiss bar managers have been placed under criminal investigation following the disaster.
They are being investigated on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing fire by negligence, Swiss authorities confirmed on Saturday.
French couple Jacques Moretti, 49, and his wife Jessica, 40, who was reportedly inside at the time and suffered burns to her arm, own the Le Constellation club, located in the Crans-Montana ski resort.
Mourners continued to visit the scene of the fire on Saturday, with many well-wishers leaving flowers and lighting candles in memory of those who died.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.