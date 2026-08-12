The UK is set for the hottest summer on record as the sixth heatwave begins with extreme weather conditions continuing across the country.

This summer has brought some of the hottest weather conditions on record as temperatures have remained well above average for most of the season.

Now with the sixth heatwave set to take over parts of the UK on August 13th, the Met Office has issued an Amber Extreme Heat warning as they alert people of heat exhaustion and heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures began to rise on 12th August with highs of 32 degrees which is set to be surpassed on Thursday with a peak of 38 degrees forecast.

This heatwave is the latest in a string of them which has led to hose pipe bans across the country as well as drought conditions.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is holding an emergency Cobra meeting in response to the extreme heat the country has faced in 2026.