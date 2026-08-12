Sixth UK heatwave to hit these UK locations the hardest
The UK is set for the hottest summer on record as the sixth heatwave begins with extreme weather conditions continuing across the country.
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This summer has brought some of the hottest weather conditions on record as temperatures have remained well above average for most of the season.
Now with the sixth heatwave set to take over parts of the UK on August 13th, the Met Office has issued an Amber Extreme Heat warning as they alert people of heat exhaustion and heat-related illnesses.
Temperatures began to rise on 12th August with highs of 32 degrees which is set to be surpassed on Thursday with a peak of 38 degrees forecast.
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This heatwave is the latest in a string of them which has led to hose pipe bans across the country as well as drought conditions.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham is holding an emergency Cobra meeting in response to the extreme heat the country has faced in 2026.
When does the sixth UK heatwave start and finish?
Temperatures went above 30degrees on August 12th but they will hit extreme highs on Thursday with forecasts saying highs of 38 could be reached.
The conditions will last until Friday 14th August, where the Met Office has said sunny conditions of 31 degrees are likely.
After that, temperatures are said to fall to 24 degrees for the weekend with cloudier skies, marking the end of the heatwave.
Where in the UK will the heatwave be the hottest?
The hottest weather will affect the east, southeast and the midlands on Thursday the most.
According to the Met Office, the regions and local authorities that will be most affected are:
East Midlands
- Derby
- Derbyshire
- Leicester
- Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- Northamptonshire
- Nottingham
- Nottinghamshire
- Rutland
East of England
- Bedford
- Cambridgeshire
- Central Bedfordshire
- Essex
- Hertfordshire
- Luton
- Norfolk
- Peterborough
- Suffolk
- Thurrock
London & South East England
- Bracknell Forest
- Buckinghamshire
- Greater London
- Milton Keynes
- Oxfordshire
- Reading
- Slough
- Surrey
- West Berkshire
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- Wokingham
- West Midlands
- Staffordshire
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands Conurbation
- Worcestershire
Yorkshire & Humber
- North Lincolnshire
- South Yorkshire