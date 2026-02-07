Great Britain have lost their appeal against a ban on new helmets they had hoped to use in the Olympic skeleton competition in Cortina next week.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an earlier ruling by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) that the equipment contravened existing rules.

British skeleton performance director Natalie Dunman expressed disappointment with the decision but insisted it will not affect the run-in to the team's multiple medal bid.

Dunman said: "Based on the strength of the case we put forward, naturally we are disappointed in today's decision.

"However, this does not affect our final preparations and nor has the discourse affected the athletes' focus or optimism going into the Games.

