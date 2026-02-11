Vonn was airlifted off the mountain after crashing early in her run in the Olympic women's downhill while already competing with an injured ACL

US skiing legend Lindsey Vonn says she has "no regrets" after her crash in the women's downhill at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Picture: social media

By Henry Moore

US skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has issued an emotional statement after breaking her leg during a crash in the Olympic women’s downhill on Sunday.

The 41-year-old defied a damaged ACL to line up in the event at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Cortina, chasing another downhill gold to add to the title she won in Vancouver in 2010. Vonn suffered a fall just seconds into her run and was airlifted to a hospital in Treviso, where she underwent two initial operations on a “complex tibia fracture”. Sharing a photo from her hospital bed on Wednesday evening, Vonn said: “I had my third surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. Read More: JD Vance booed as he appears on screen with wife at Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan Read More: Kirsty Muir misses out on first GB medal by tiny fraction in slopestyle final

The American superstar (pictured), 41, clipped a gate and somersaulted off the course. Picture: Alamy

“I’m making progress and while it is slow. I know I’ll be OK.” Vonn also thanked medical staff, family and friends as well as highlighting “the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world”. She also congratulated her American teammates on recent medal wins, adding they were “inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for”. It comes after Vonn said she has “no regrets” about taking part in the Olympic event, despite her recent injury. "Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would," said Vonn in a post on Instagram. "It wasn't a storybook ending or a fairytale, it was just life. "I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches. "I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash. My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever."

Vonn was competing despite suffering an ACL injury just days before the Games got underway. Picture: Getty

She added: "Unfortunately, I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly. "While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets. "Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport. "And similar to ski racing, we take risks in life. We dream. We love. We jump. And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don't achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is also the beauty of life; we can try. I tried. I dreamt. I jumped." Speaking earlier on Monday, International Olympic Committee sports director Pierre Ducrey insisted Vonn's decision to compete was for her to take amid widespread criticism of her participation. He said: "I think it's clear in the downhill we give athletes opportunities to train to make sure they are able to go down the slope in the way it should be for all the athletes. "That happened, she was able to train and made the choice, with the excellent team that she has, to take part, so from that point of view I don't think we should say that she should or shouldn't have participated. "This decision was really hers and her team's to take. She made the decision and unfortunately it led to the injury." Read more: Italian police use tear gas and water cannons on protesters near Olympic Village

Vonn was airlifted off the mountain in Cortina and taken to hospital. Picture: Getty

The huge crowd at the event fell almost silent as Vonn received extended treatment, then broke into cheers as the medical helicopter arrived to whisk her to hospital. The US athlete could be heard screaming after the crash. Following her ACL injury last week, Vonn said: "I crashed today in ‌the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors ​and team and will continue to undergo further exams. "This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics... but if there's one ‍thing I know how to do, it's a comeback. "My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it."

The huge crowd at the event fell almost silent as Vonn received extended treatment. Picture: Alamy