Cyane Panine was among the victims who died after the flames tore through Le Constellation on New Year's Eve.

Cyane Panine, 24, died in the blaze. Picture: Social Media

By Henry Moore

The waitress blamed for igniting a New Year’s fire that led to the deaths of 40 people at a Swiss ski resort told her parents she had been made to work “relentlessly” by the bar’s owners.

Cyane Panine was among the victims who died after the flames tore through Le Constellation, in the ski resort of Crans Montana, on New Year's Eve. Prior to the blaze, she had been filmed holding two champagne bottles containing sparklers while sitting atop a colleague's shoulders. It is believed these sparklers set fire to soundproof foam used in the bar, causing the deadly blaze.

Jacques und Jessica Moretti arrive with their lawyers at the prosecutor's office in Sion, Switzerland, Friday, January 9. Picture: Alamy

The bar's owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are facing a slew of charges, including manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence. Speaking on behalf of Ms Panine’s parents, a lawyer claims the young waitress was mistreated by the bar’s French owners, left “mentally and physically” exhausted by her work. According to lawyer Sophie Haenni, Ms Panine was working at both the bar and the couple’s high-end restaurant, often on the same day. She said: “Her shift began during the day at the Senso restaurant and then continued until the early hours of the morning at the Le Constellation bar.” Before the blaze, Ms Panine had contacted the workers' protection service over her employment conditions, the lawyer added.

Footage emreged of the fire which is believed to have been started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles. Picture: Handout

The young waitress was not even supposed to be serving champagne on New Year’s Eve, Ms Haenni claims, but was forced to carry the bottles at the request of the bar’s owners. She told BILD: “Jessica Moretti asked her to go down to the basement to help her colleagues, given the large number of champagne bottles ordered. “Cyane simply followed the instructions given, did her job, and did so in front of the manager. She was never informed of the ceiling's danger and received no safety training.” The lawyer concluded that the fire could have been avoided if “safety standards (particularly regarding materials) had been followed and the required inspections carried out'” It comes after Ms Panine’s parents, Astrid and Jerôme, claimed the bar’s emergency exit had been closed off to prevent those inside from sneaking in without paying a €1,000 table charge. Astrid told broadcaster France 3 Occitanie: "Jacques had closed the emergency exit because he was afraid people would come in without paying.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (2nd R) attends the official memorial ceremony mourning the victims. Picture: Alamy