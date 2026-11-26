Skier, 25, fell 200ft to his death trying to retrieve phone in French Alps
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A British skier fell around 200ft to his death while trying to retrieve his phone during a trip to the French Alps, an inquest has heard.
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Joshua Davies, 25, had taken out his phone to call for help after getting into difficulty while skiing off-piste with a friend near Villaroger on December 18 last year.
He dropped the device and removed his skis to try to retrieve it, Inner West London Coroner's Court heard.
Mr Davies, an investment associate at British firm Ruffer, began edging down the slope on his backside before picking up speed and sliding down a rocky passage with little snow cover.
Emergency services found him at the bottom of the slope and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
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The inquest heard that Mr Davies, from Putney, south-west London, suffered multiple injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. His helmet and ski glasses came off during the fall and the helmet was badly damaged.
Assistant coroner Jean Harkin recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
She said post-mortem evidence found no drugs or alcohol that would have contributed to his death, and a police investigation found no evidence of third-party involvement.
In a statement read to the court, Mr Davies' family described him as "an incredible young man" who brought people together and was always there for his friends.
They said he loved sport, had a particular talent for running and enjoyed playing the piano and cooking for family and friends.
Ms Harkin said Mr Davies had a natural curiosity for the markets and valued his colleagues, but that "what he valued above all was his friends and family".
"He is greatly missed by so many," she said.
Mr Davies attended Oundle School in Northamptonshire before studying economics with management at Durham University.
His family and friends have since established the Josh Davies Foundation, which provides bursaries and scholarships and aims to build young people's confidence through activities.