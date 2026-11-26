A British skier fell around 200ft to his death while trying to retrieve his phone during a trip to the French Alps, an inquest has heard. Picture: Josh Davies Foundation

By Chay Quinn

A British skier fell around 200ft to his death while trying to retrieve his phone during a trip to the French Alps, an inquest has heard.

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Joshua Davies, 25, had taken out his phone to call for help after getting into difficulty while skiing off-piste with a friend near Villaroger on December 18 last year. He dropped the device and removed his skis to try to retrieve it, Inner West London Coroner's Court heard. Mr Davies, an investment associate at British firm Ruffer, began edging down the slope on his backside before picking up speed and sliding down a rocky passage with little snow cover. Emergency services found him at the bottom of the slope and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Read More: Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor dies aged 65 after prostate cancer battle Read More: Chadwick Boseman's father Leroy dies aged 82 - six years after actor

Joshua Davies, 25, had taken out his phone to call for help after getting into difficulty while skiing off-piste with a friend near Villaroger on December 18 last year. Picture: Hemis/Alamy