Skilled migrants settling in Britain are expected to contribute billions more to the public finances than they cost over their lifetimes. Picture: Kristian Buus/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Skilled migrants settling in Britain are expected to contribute billions more to the public finances than they cost over their lifetimes, according to analysis published before an immigration rules overhaul on Monday.

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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce her final decision on immigration restrictions for legal migrants, after considering more than 200,000 responses to a nearly year-long consultation. She will make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday, a Home Office source confirmed. Speculation has mounted that the most controversial proposals – including increasing the five-year wait for claiming indefinite leave to remain (ILR) by up to 10 years for foreign care workers – could be watered down in the wake of criticism from senior Labour figures. Tensions in the Cabinet over the policy surfaced when Housing Secretary Angela Rayner earlier this year publicly attacked the prospect of backdating the plans. Read More: Shabana Mahmood expected to water down immigration crackdown after Labour backlash Read More: Mahmood immigration reforms risk repeat of Windrush scandal, campaigners warn

The report comes as Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce a U-turn on her immigration proposals. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

Then Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh repeatedly refused to say she backed proposals to prolong the qualifying period for settlement. Prime Minister Andy Burnham last week said he strongly supported that ILR was a “right to be earned,” but stopped short of committing to bringing in all of Ms Mahmood’s reforms. Ahead of the Home Secretary’s response to the consultation, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said skilled migrants and their adult dependants due to settle in the UK under current rules are expected to make a net lifetime contribution of around £115 billion through the taxes they pay. The think tank, which has been influential in Labour policy-making, said its findings offered a counterpoint to Government estimates that allowing overseas care workers and their adult dependants to settle in the UK would cost taxpayers £10 billion over their lifetimes. It said its analysis, using the same methodology as the Home Office, suggests skilled workers and their adult dependants expected to gain ILR between 2026 and 2030 under existing five-year ILR rules would make a substantial contribution to the UK public finances. The figures include health and care workers, as well as those on other skilled worker visas. The IPPR said it welcomed reports that Ms Mahmood could scale back plans to lengthen the wait for settlement to 15 years for some lower-paid workers, exempting social care workers already in the UK.