New analysis from Cancer Research UK suggests figures are set to skyrocket to 26,500 new cases a year by 2040.

Cancer Research UK are urging people to cover up and use suncream as temperatures soar this bank holiday weekend, with overexposure to sun a major factor. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

The deadliest form of skin cancer has reached record highs in the UK according to new data.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cancer Research UK data shows around 21,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma each year, with around 2,500 dying from the illness. But new analysis suggests figures are set to skyrocket, with the charity predicting up to 26,500 new cases a year by 2040. Melanoma is primarily caused by sun exposure. The new figures mark the first time that melanoma cases in the UK have risen above 20,000. Research shows that more than 80 per cent of cases are preventable, with suggestions of up to 18,000 avoidable diagnosis a year. With temperatures set to soar this bank holiday weekend, the charity is urging people to use suncream and cover up in order to minimise their risk. Read more: Oxford University scientists developing new Ebola vaccine to tackle outbreak after 177 dead Read more: Family of mother who died after BBL demand ‘Alice’s law’ for cosmetic industry

Figures from Cancer Research UK show around 2,500 people die from skin cancer every year in the UK. Picture: Alamy