Skin cancer cases hit record high, with charity issuing sun safety warning as UK temperatures soar
New analysis from Cancer Research UK suggests figures are set to skyrocket to 26,500 new cases a year by 2040.
The deadliest form of skin cancer has reached record highs in the UK according to new data.
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Cancer Research UK data shows around 21,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma each year, with around 2,500 dying from the illness.
But new analysis suggests figures are set to skyrocket, with the charity predicting up to 26,500 new cases a year by 2040.
Melanoma is primarily caused by sun exposure.
The new figures mark the first time that melanoma cases in the UK have risen above 20,000.
Research shows that more than 80 per cent of cases are preventable, with suggestions of up to 18,000 avoidable diagnosis a year.
With temperatures set to soar this bank holiday weekend, the charity is urging people to use suncream and cover up in order to minimise their risk.
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Although women are more likely to be diagnosed with melanoma at a younger age, figures show rates are higher in men in later life.
Cancer Research UK says the difference in trends is likely driven by younger women spending more time in the sun or on sunbeds for tanning purposes, with older men often knowing less about the dangers of sun exposure.
Overdiagnosis may also be a contributing factor to rising rates, say experts.
Cancer Research UK's chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said it the number of diagnoses was "concerning".
"The fact that most of these cases are preventable underlines the importance of people taking sun safety seriously."
Almost 90 per cent of melanoma is caused by too much exposure to ultra-violet (UV) light, either from the sun or sun beds, which can damage the skin's DNA.
Other factors believed to contribute to the rise in cases include an ageing population and better awareness of the warning signs of skin cancer.
Despite the spike in diagnoses, deaths from melanoma are expected to fall, the charity says.
"Sunburn is a clear sign your skin has been damaged," says Fiona Osgun, head of health information at Cancer Research UK.
She added that sunburn doesn't only happen when it's hot, but on cooler, cloudier days too.