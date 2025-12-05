Rightmove said residents of Skipton ranked it particularly highly for its access to nature and green spaces, the friendliness of the people, and access to essential services such as schools

View from High Street to Mill Bridge and the Castle Inn, Skipton, North Yorkshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The bustling market town of Skipton in North Yorkshire has been crowned the happiest place to live in 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With a well-preserved medieval castle overlooking its centre, Skipton is surrounded by scenic views and is a gateway to the Yorkshire Dales. Attractions within the town include a traditional high street marketplace, a shopping arcade, a museum, and an array of independent shops. Tourists and locals can pop into pubs or chat over cups of tea, or wander down Skipton’s cobbled streets and canal paths. Rightmove said residents of Skipton ranked it particularly highly for its access to nature and green spaces, the friendliness of the people, and access to essential services such as schools. Residents also praised Skipton for feeling they can be themselves there, and for the affordability of the area, feeling they earn enough to live comfortably. Read more: Long-awaited child poverty strategy to target nursery access expansion and end to kids living in bed and breakfasts Read more: 'He is a fighter': Thomas Markle's son gives update as Meghan's father fights for life

Rightmove said it was ranked less highly for its access to employment opportunities and desirable jobs, and residents living nearby to friends and family. The average asking price for a home in Skipton is £326,093, which is lower than the current national average of £364,833, Rightmove said. The town took the top spot after being placed at number six in last year’s study, and in second place in 2020. Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley in Yorkshire, said: “Combining community, countryside and communication – Skipton has it all. “A highly desirable living environment with immediate access to the Dales and a beautiful setting amidst some of the region’s finest countryside, and only a little more than an hour from the Lake District. “Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and the M65, with its Manchester links, are all easily accessible for both leisure and business.” With its principal office located near the castle, Skipton Building Society is a a major employer in the area. Ian Rigarlsford, who works in corporate affairs at Skipton Building Society, said: “Skipton is a place where community genuinely means something, and that’s what makes living and working here so special. “The friendliness of the town, the accessibility of green spaces, and the incredible backdrop of Skipton Castle and the Yorkshire Dales all contribute to a quality of life that’s hard to match. “From lunchtime walks to simply enjoying the views from our office, the balance this town offers is remarkable. “It’s no surprise Skipton has been named the happiest place to live; it’s a town where people look out for each other, and that spirit creates a truly rewarding place to call home.”

Camden Lock, Camden Town, London, England, U.K. Picture: Alamy

Richmond upon Thames and Camden, both in London, were placed second and third respectively in Rightmove’s 2025 “happy at home” index. Residents of Richmond also ranked it highly for its access to nature and essential local services, as well as non-essential amenities such as restaurants and shops, Rightmove said. It added that this year’s study marks the first time Camden has taken a “podium spot” in 14 years of the research being collected. Amy Reynolds, head of sales at London-based estate agent Antony Roberts, said of Richmond: “You’re never far from green space, whether it’s Richmond Park, the towpath, or quiet pockets of nature tucked between neighbourhoods, yet you still have the cafes, independents, and community hubs that give the area its character. There’s a strong sense of connection here too; people don’t just live in Richmond, they participate in it.” Stirling was named as the happiest place in Scotland, with Anglesey topping the list in Wales. Ann Evans Jones, director at Morgan Evans in Anglesey, said: “Anglesey is a beautiful setting and has so much to offer, including stunning coastal walks, beautiful beaches for relaxing and water activities.” More than 19,500 people took part in Rightmove’s 2025 happy at home survey, which was self-selecting. Rightmove sent the survey to people across Britain who had opted in to receive its communications. Looking more broadly at this year’s results, on average residents in the South West are the happiest with where they live, and those in the East Midlands are least happy, Rightmove said. But it added the margins are small, and overall more people across Britain are happy than unhappy with where they live.

View from Richmond Hill of the River Thames looking West. Picture: Alamy