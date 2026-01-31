The newly-formed pair, playing in just their second tournament together, defeated Australian wild card pair Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans 7-6 (4) 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

It is the third time in the last five grand slam tournaments that there has been at least one British winner, with Henry Patten lifting this trophy last year alongside Finn Harri Heliovaara before the home duo of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool triumphed at Wimbledon.

Skupski and his former partner Joe Salisbury, meanwhile, reached the final of both the French Open and US Open, coming up just short both times.

The latter revealed at the end of the season that he was taking a break from the sport because of anxiety, and mutual friends brought Skupski and Harrison together.

