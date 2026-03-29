Sky turns blood red in Western Australia ahead of Tropical Cyclone Narelle
The colour is thought to have been caused by huge quantities of iron-rich dust from the Australian outback being sucked up into the atmosphere
The sky above Western Australia turned an "eerie" blood red as a tropical cyclone continued to barrel its way across the country.
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Footage shared on Facebook by Shark Bay Caravan Park, in Denham, resembled the apocalyptic scenes of a science fiction movie.
"Incredibly eerie outside, and everything is covered in dust," the caravan park said. "Not a lot of wind yet. Let's hope we get enough rain to wash it all off. It’s an inside day for us, that’s for sure."
It's believed to have been caused by Tropical Cyclone Narelle, which has been lashing the northern coasts of Australia, bringing torrential downpours and winds in excess of 100 mph.
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The winds are thought to have sucked up huge quantities of iron-rich dust from the Australian outback, suspending it in the atmosphere and creating this deep crimson sky.
The unusual colour is caused by a process known as Mie scattering. When large dust particles are thrown into the air, they block out shorter blue and green wavelengths of light and allow more red and orange tones to pass through, giving the sky its deep, almost blood-red appearance.
It was downgraded to a subtropical storm on Saturday, but emergency alerts are still in place.