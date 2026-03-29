The sky above Western Australia turned an "eerie" blood red as a tropical cyclone continued to barrel its way across the country.

Footage shared on Facebook by Shark Bay Caravan Park, in Denham, resembled the apocalyptic scenes of a science fiction movie.

"Incredibly eerie outside, and everything is covered in dust," the caravan park said. "Not a lot of wind yet. Let's hope we get enough rain to wash it all off. It’s an inside day for us, that’s for sure."

It's believed to have been caused by Tropical Cyclone Narelle, which has been lashing the northern coasts of Australia, bringing torrential downpours and winds in excess of 100 mph.

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