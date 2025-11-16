A new TikTok account launched by Sky Sports and targeting female sports fans has been deleted within hours of launch amid a backlash over its 'patronising' use of pink fonts, love heart filters and jokes over "hot girl walks".

'Halo', described as a "lil sis" spin-off of Sky Sports' main coverage, was created "specifically to engage and entertain female sports fans", its launch statement read on Thursday.

"The channel provides an inclusive, dedicated platform for women to enjoy and explore content from all sports, while amplifying female voices and perspectives."

But despite the initial excitement from female sports fans at the launch announcement, many were left feeling frustrated over branding decisions that appeared to misjudge its target audience.

Use of pastel-coloured captions, pink sparkles and heart edits have been accused of infantilising female sports followers, with more than half of the first 11 videos published featuring male athletes.

One clip, featuring F1 driver Charles Leclerc discussing his recent engagement, saw one user write: "Thank goodness I now have a special TikTok account with pink captions so I can finally read about driver's relationships!! It's all I ever wanted and more."

