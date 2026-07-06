A woman has died in a skydiving accident in Nottinghamshire.

Police and paramedics were called to Langar Airfield in Nottinghamshire at 12.13pm on Sunday.

They were sent to a farmer’s field nearby where they found the body of a woman, 22, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her relatives have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

No other people were injured and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a tragic incident, and we are working with partners to understand what happened.

"As our investigations continue at the scene, our thoughts are with the woman's family and everyone else who has been affected by this incident."

Anyone with additional information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident 306 of July 5, 2026.