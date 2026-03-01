A 49-year-old man has died following a skydiving incident in Devon.

Police were called to Dunkeswell Aerodrome, near Honiton, just before 1pm on Saturday, following concerns for the welfare of the skydiver.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the man's death was confirmed.

His family have been informed, and police are guarding the scene, saying enquiries are "ongoing".

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

Less than a year ago, 48-year-old Belinda Taylor, a mother of four from Devon, died whilst skydiving close to Dunkeswell Aerodrome.

She had been doing a tandem skydive with instructor Adam Harrison, 30, from Bournemouth, who also died in the incident in June last year.

The site is located in the Blackdown Hills.

It advertises activities including skydiving, wing walking, flight training and helicopter training.