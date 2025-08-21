Jade Damarell, 32, an experienced skydiver, deliberately fell to her death from 15,500ft the day after her relationship ended, an inquest at Crook Civic Centre, County Durham, was told. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

An experienced skydiver deliberately fell to her death from 15,500ft the day after her relationship ended, an inquest heard.

Jade Damarell, 32, did not deploy her main parachute or the reserve and switched off an automatic activation device (AAD) before she crashed onto farmland near the airfield at Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on April 27, the hearing was told. The marketing manager left instructions on the lock screen of her phone on how to access the handset and left notes and details of her finances in its Notes folder, the inquest at Crook Civic Centre, County Durham, was told. Coroner Leslie Hamilton gave a conclusion of suicide after finding that she intended to take her own life that morning. Ms Damarell, who was born in Hong Kong and lived in Caerphilly, Wales, loved skydiving and had completed more than 500 jumps. The day before she died, she had completed six jumps safely and without issues. Read more: Lucy Connolly freed from jail after race-hate social media post in the wake of Southport murders Read more: Bungling US 'hitwoman' jailed for botched plot to kill Birmingham shopkeeper after falling for his rival

Dr Hamilton summarised a statement from her former partner which stated that "they had ended their relationship the night before". The coroner did not go into further detail, except to say that they had met through a shared love of skydiving. Bryn Chaffe, co-owner of Sky-High Skydiving from where she jumped, gave a statement in which he said he saw Ms Damarrel eating toast in the base’s cafe before she jumped and nothing seemed out of the ordinary. A post-mortem found she died from blunt trauma injuries and toxicological tests were negative for drink or drugs. Her GP reported that she was not on medication at the time. A report for the coroner by British Skydiving, which investigated her fatal freefall, found that all the equipment was in working order. Ms Damarell would normally wear a camera on her helmet but did not have one on when she fell, the organisation said. She confirmed she had an AAD, which was designed to deploy a parachute if a certain speed or altitude was met, but it was later found she had switched it off. She was aware that she had to deploy a parachute before her altitude dropped below 2,500ft, the inquest heard.

