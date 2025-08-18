Teenage footballer Skye Stout marked her SWPL2 debut for Kilmarnock with a goal after finding herself the target of cruel online trolls.

The 16-year-old struck with a 37th-minute free-kick in her side’s 6-2 victory over St Johnstone at Winton Park on Sunday afternoon.

It came days after the club took down a social media post announcing her signing after it attracted online abuse referencing her appearance.

Both the football and wider communities swiftly rallied around the player with former Kilmarnock and Scotland striker Ally McCoist sending her a video message, while ex-Celtic and Wales frontman John Hartson and former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher also offered their support.

In addition, Scotland’s former First Minister Humza Yousaf posted on X: "Skye Stout has just signed for Kilmarnock, at 16 she has already achieved more than her trolls ever will.

"Imagine being a grown man abusing a 16-year-old? What a sad, pathetic, unhappy life these trolls have. Well done Skye, many more good people are rooting for your success!

"Social media can be a cesspit for abuse but I hope Skye Stout knows that most of us – of all clubs (and none) – are proud of her achievements.

"She is leagues ahead of her trolls, and I suspect that gap is only going to get bigger. Well done Skye on signing for Kilmarnock.”