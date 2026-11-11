So do I.

Recent reporting on Connect to Work, the Government's flagship back-to-work programme, has renewed the debate about whether spending money upfront on employment support delivers results. With the welfare bill under growing scrutiny ahead of the Milburn review, it's a fair question.

But I hope the debate doesn't put us off the idea of spending now to save later. Because the cost of leaving people out of work is far greater than the headline benefits bill suggests.

I run a charity that helps veterans and people with disabilities find work. Many have had careers interrupted by injury or illness, and some have been unemployed for years. I know how much it takes to help someone in that position. I also know what can happen when we get it right.

Consider a former Royal Engineer who was medically discharged from the Army with brain and neck injuries. Life after service was difficult. At one point, he was sleeping in his car. With no stable home and his military career behind him, finding employment was hardly going to be a simple matter of searching for vacancies.

His experience and skills were current and relevant. But getting back on his feet meant dealing with problems that rarely sit neatly in one government department. He needed housing, support with his confidence and a way to see what a different career might offer. It takes time to put those pieces together.

This is where employment support makes a huge difference. When someone gets back into work, they begin earning and paying tax. They contribute to businesses and services around the UK, bringing leadership and problem-solving skills that employers value. Above all, they have the chance to make plans for their own future again.

We know that investing early pays off, and history tells us it can work.

Look at Sure Start, introduced by Labour in 1999 to help families with young children. At its peak it cost around £2.7 billion a year. Yet the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated benefits to individuals and society worth £2.05 for every £1 spent.

Much of Sure Start's strength was in bringing services together. Families could access healthcare, childcare and parenting support in their own communities. Instead of being passed between different organisations, they could get the help they needed in one place. The same approach makes sense for someone returning to work after an injury or years of unemployment.

Connect to Work is designed with this in mind. Local support, shaped around the individual, is the right idea.

Take someone who can no longer do the job they trained for because of a serious injury. They may need to learn new skills, work around medical appointments and find an employer who understands what they can offer. An employment adviser needs to know local opportunities and how to bring in other services. Building those relationships takes time, and providers need reliable funding to give people the support they need for as long as they need it.

These details are important. Getting someone into lasting employment often starts well before the first job application, with the trust built by a coach who knows the person and understands what has kept them away from work.

And the former Royal Engineer?

Eleven years ago, Ian attended our job coaching programme, Lifeworks, which helped him rebuild his confidence and return to work. He now leads our South East VALOUR Network, helping other veterans access employment, housing and welfare support. Someone who once needed help himself is now in a position to offer it to others.

The Milburn review is expected to recommend investing more upfront to reduce the welfare bill over time. I hope it does. Our experience shows what this investment can achieve, and why we need to think about the long-term return. Give local organisations reliable funding, clear guidance and the time to work with people who need more support. Then judge success by the lasting employment opportunities created and the savings delivered over the years that follow.

The Government is right to back employment support upfront. Taxpayers deserve programmes that deliver. And people who want to work deserve a fair chance of getting there. We should be ambitious about both. Spending to save is good economics, and we should keep investing in support that will pay back for decades. Ian already has.

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Lisa Farmer is the CEO of Royal British Veterans Enterprise.

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