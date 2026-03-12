The neighbour told LBC she has “had trouble sleeping, lying in bed thinking someone's living like that just a wall away"

Amanda Wixon who has been jailed at Gloucester Crown for 13 years. Picture: PA

By Thea Rickard

The next-door neighbour of a woman who kept someone as a slave for 25 years in Gloucestershire has told LBC of the ‘shock’ she felt when she found out.

56-year-old Amanda Wixon from Tewkesbury has been sentenced to XX in prison, after she was found guilty of modern slavery offences including forced labour. The mother of ten kept her victim, who we’re referring to as K, in her home on Despenser Road and forced her to clean – subjecting her to years of abuse including pouring washing up liquid down her throat and beating her with a broom. Sarah, who has asked us not to use her real name, lives next door to Wixon.

She told LBC she has “had trouble sleeping, lying in bed thinking someone's living that just a wall away. It makes you reflect. Because it still doesn't seem real. “You know, it all kind of sort of plays on your mind and yeah, I kept overthinking, wondering if I did know. How I didn't know. Because that's what you read when you read things like this. You go, how does nobody know? And I'm one of those neighbours. I didn't know. Read More: Mother-of-ten who kept teenage girl as slave for 25 years jailed for 13 years Read More: Woman, 31, jailed for murder of 2-month-old baby girl after leaving child with 'multiple skull fractures and brain bleed'

The bedroom of the victim in the home of Amanda Wixon. Picture: PA

A general view of the home of Amanda Wixon in the Priors Park area of Tewkesbury. Picture: Alamy

“I've said it myself, when I've read stories - someone must have known something, saw something, heard something. But I look around and I think, would anybody know if there's someone in there? In any house... It plays with your mind a bit.” Sarah told us she’d “never seen” the victim “but apparently, she did ask after me and my partner at the court, so she knew us. I didn't know her. Makes me feel awful. It doesn't just impact them, does it? It's the whole community, the neighbours, friends.” Jessica Atwal also lived in the area as a child and told LBC Amanda Wixon should “rot in hell”. She said she only realised K was still living with Wixon in late 2020 because she happened to catch a glimpse of her. She said: “I was out in my garden with my friend... and there was just a knock on the window and as I'm looking around thinking ‘where's that come from?’ - we look up into the bedroom of next door, and she was just there waving. I hadn't seen her since 2016.”

Bodycam footage issued by Gloucestershire Constabulary of Amanda Wixon being interviewed by police officers. Picture: PA