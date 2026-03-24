Researchers came up with multiple small changes that can boost people's health

Sleeping for 11 minutes more each night can significantly reduce a person’s risk of heart attack, a study has found. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Gaining an extra 11 minutes of sleep each night can drastically reduce the risk of a heart attack, a new study has revealed.

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Researchers also found that ab extra four-and-a-half minutes of brisk walking as well as eating an extra quarter cup of vegetables every day can also improve cardiovascular health by around ten per cent. The study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, saw experts from Australia, Chile and Brazil examine data on more than 53,000 middle-aged UK adults taking part. Academics viewed people's sleep habits and levels of exercise through data from wearable technology like smart watches. Read more: First men tested in landmark UK prostate cancer screening trial Read more: Hundreds of children stay in hospital unnecessarily every day in 'hidden crisis'

Just an extra few minutes of "brisk" walking can also reduce the risk. Picture: Alamy

The researchers found that 2,034 major cardiovascular events occurred during an eight-year follow-up period. They identified the "optimal" way people can avoid these incidents including a good diet, eight to nine hours sleep per night and a minimum of 42 minutes or more moderate-to vigorous physical activity each day. Combining these measures leads to a 57 per cent lower risk of heart attacks and strokes, and also found the "clinically relevant" combination of behaviours people can do to reduce their risk, including more sleep, better diet and more moderate-to-vigorous activity. According to the NHS website, moderate activity can include brisk walking, dancing, pushing a lawn mower, water aerobics and riding a bike. Vigorous activity includes running, swimming, skipping and aerobics. Dr Nicholas Koemel, lead author and research fellow at the University of Sydney, said: "We show that combining small changes in a few areas of our lives can have a surprisingly large positive impact on our cardiovascular health.

Running was classed as vigorous activity. Picture: Alamy