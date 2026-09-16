Piddington has voted to leave the UK in protest over a migrant camp. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Oxfordshire village of Piddington has voted overwhelmingly favour of independence from the UK in a symbolic protest against plans to house 1,256 male asylum seekers at a nearby former military base.

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People who live there are furious and want to separate from the UK and become an independent state, after the Government announced plans to house hundreds of male asylum seekers near the town, which locals say will not be able to cope with the influx. Some 285 villagers backed “independence”, with a turnout of nearly 92%. Only 26 residents voted against the motion, with one spoiled ballot recorded. The result was announced by a returning officer to an audience of dozens of residents gathered outside the village hall this morning. A pennant reading Battle for Britain 2026 also hangs outside the hall, alongside another commemorating the date of the Second World War military campaign, the Battle of Britain, on September 15 1940. Parish chairman Tim McNally said this morning the vote gave “hope” to residents. He said: “Yesterday was the anniversary of the Battle of Britain, and for us, it was the battle for Britain. “We’ve been identified as ground zero for a whole number of issues. “I just want to say something to Andy Burnham, the Prime Minister of this great, great country that we’re in, the Speaker of the House of Lords, Speaker of the Commons, Kemi Badenoch, who is the leader of the opposition and all shadow oppositions: this is an example of democracy in operation.” "Your house value has dropped. We’ve had a number of house deals cancelled. We’ve had banks pull mortgages. “We’ve had people who’ve got pensions in their properties have to be revalued, because the value of their property is no longer what it was. “That’s not about saying this is a wealthy area, this is no more wealthy than any other village around the country, but people work very hard, and they worked hard to earn what they’ve made, and they should be entitled to have what they’ve made. “But overnight, to have that destroyed, ultimately, is disgraceful, and we’ve had no involvement in that process to determine what it means for us.” Migrants living at the camp will be issued high-vis vests and told to wear them for their own safety while walking on the narrow country lanes.

The result was announced by a returning officer today to an audience of dozens of residents. Picture: LBC

The tiny village of Piddington does not have any pubs, cafes or shops. Picture: Alamy

A pennant hanging outside the hall reads “Battle for Britain 2026”, and another commemorates the date of the Second World War military campaign the Battle of Britain, on September 15 1940. Herbert Owen, known in the village as Herbie, said the independence referendum “isn’t just about Piddington”. After casting his vote, Mr Owen said: “It means everything our grandparents, our parents fought for – today is the Battle of Britain.

Residents voted to leave the UK over plans to house hundreds of male migrants nearby. Picture: Alamy

“This isn’t just about Piddington, this is about our whole country. This Government is destabilising our country. “Wherever they put these people, in camps, in HMOs, or whatever, they’re ruining people’s lives.”

Residents declare the village the 'Principality of Piddington'. Picture: LBC

Mr Owen, 76, described Piddington, which has a population of about 350, as a “wonderful little village”, which has not seen much change since he moved there 33 years ago. Piddington has been flooded with members of the media covering the vote, and dozens of journalists filled the village hall in the otherwise quiet village.

1,256 male asylum seekers will be sent to a nearby former military base. Picture: Alamy

Mr Owen said: “We need the media to support us. We’ve got more publications and more TV than any marches, riots. “But if the Government doesn’t do something, I’m afraid for the country. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I feel for the country, for the people.”

Signs protesting the plans for the asylum housing near Piddington. Picture: Alamy

Mr Owen’s wife, Jennifer, said she felt villagers’ concerns have been ignored by the Government, which did not initially put proposals forward for public consultation.

A man stands outside the Piddington independence referendum voting booth. Picture: Alamy

“It’s like we’re nobody. The village is nobody, according to the Government,” she said. The perimeter of the proposed site backs on to the tree line of a village green in Piddington, which is owned by the parish council and has children’s play equipment and a fitness trail. Mrs Owen said she felt the site was unsuitable and had concerns about the safety of children and dog walkers who use the area. She said: “I’m an old-age pensioner, but I fear for the women and the children in the village.